There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Dallas Open at SMU

The Dallas Open gets underway this weekend. The women's tennis classic will be held between Genie Bouchard and Caroline Wozniacki kicks off the tournament on Saturday. There will be qualifying rounds on Sunday and there will be matches throughout the week. The Finals for the tournament will be held on Feb. 11.

Tickets and Info Here

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Actor James Monroe Iglehart takes a bow during curtain call at the the "Aladdin" On Broadway Opening Night at New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Expand

Disney's Aladdin at Bass Performance Hall

The hit Broadway musical Aladdin comes to Fort Worth. See Aladdin, Genie, Jafar and the rest on stage!

Tickets and Info Here

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Actor/stand-up comedian Craig Robinson talks about his new NBC show 'Mr. Robinson' during AOL Build Speaker Series Presents Craig Robinson at AOL Studios In New York on August 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Nava Expand

Craig Robinson at The Addison Improv

Comedian Craig Robinson will be at the Addison Improv all weekend! Tickets are running out fast, so if you want to see him live, grab them now.

Tickets and Info Here

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wraps up this weekend! The event includes shows, music and family fun. The final day is this Saturday!

Tickets and Info Here

Lunar New Year Festival in Grand Prairie

The 17th annual Lunar New Year festival continues this weekend. The celebration is located Asia Times Square in Grand Prarire, one of the largest Asian markets in North Texas. There will be daily lion dances, live entertainment, food and more!

Tickets and Info Here

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Tina Turner's music has inspired a new show! TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Feb. 4.

Tickets and Info Here

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, February 2

Groundhog Day Celebration in The Colony

Grandscape in The Colony is holding a celebration of all things groundhog on Friday night. The celebration at Galaxy Theaters will have Gary the Groundhog, a real live groundhog, live for photos. The movie Groundhog Day will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Tool at the American Airlines Center

Rock band Tool will be bringing a massive show to the AAC on Friday night. The show is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Atsuko Okatsuka at the Texas Theatre

Stand-up comedian and writer Atsuko Okatsuka is bringing her show to Oak Cliff.

Tickets and Info Here

DFW Indoor Pickleball in Farmers Branch

Pickleball is growing fast in North Texas and across the country. DFW Indoor Pickleball in Farmers Branch opened last week, but will have a special grand opening on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Info Here

Saturday, February 3

The Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra In Concert

There's a concert on Friday that showcases Black artists and composers at the Bruton Theatre. The Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houston will perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Nasher First Free Saturdays

The Nasher Sculpture Center hosts a free day at the museum every first Saturday of the month. You can check out all the great art from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info Here

8th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance in Murphy

The City of Murphy is hosting a Daddy Daughter dance this Saturday. The theme this year in Diamonds and Denim. The dance will be held at the Murphy Community Center. You must register to take part in the event.

Registration Here

Sunday, February 4

22nd Annual Krewe of Barkus in McKinney

Celebrate Mardi Gras with your pets! This dog-themed celebration kicks off at 12:30 p.m. before the parade starts at 2 p.m. The theme will be Barkus Salutes The Lone Star State.

Info Here

FIFA World Cup Announcement Watch Party at The Londoner Pub in Dallas

There have been a lot of rumors about if Arlington will be home to the World Cup Final in 2026. On Sunday, the rumors end. The Londoner Pub in Dallas is hosting a live watch party to see if the world's biggest sporting event is coming to our town.

Info Here