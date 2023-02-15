article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, February 17

North Texas Auto Show at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Some of the biggest names in auto manufacturing are showing off the future of cars at this year's North Texas Auto Show. You can look at and even test drive some of the newest vehicle models around. Electric vehicles are some of the most popular at this year's show. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Kessler Theater

Nashville husband-and-wife duo Drew and Ellie Holcomb are performing multiple shows this weekend at the Kessler. The Americana duo released a new album last year and just dropped their new single 'Bones'. They are playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at the Kessler. The shows are sold out on the Kessler site, but we have spotted a few on some on the resale market.

Ticketstock at the Plano Event Center

See the Musers, hang with the Hang Zone and hear the HSOs from the Hardline. The annual celebration of the Ticket comes to the Plano Event Center this Friday and Saturday. Micah Parsons and Bob Stoops will be there Friday. On Saturday, Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston and Lil Mike and Funny Bone from Reservation Dogs will be in the building. Then on Saturday night, the Ticket Timewasters shut it down with a massive concert, featuring a song from FOX 4's own Mike Doocy. Best of all, the event is totally free!

Godfrey at the Addison Improv

The popular standup comedian is bringing his set to the Addison Improv this weekend. The Chicago-born comedian from movies like ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Soul Plane’ will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, February 18

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 14: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal past Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins during the second period at American Airlines Center on February 14, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Ge Expand

Dallas Stars Black History Night at the American Airlines Center

The Stars look to keep up their winning ways on a special Saturday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team's Black History Night will include a ceremonial puck drop by former Stars defenseman Trevor Daley. Earlier on Saturday, PNC Plaza outside the AAC will be filled with Black-owned businesses from across North Texas. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Alice in Wonderland at Moody Performance Hall

This Friday and Saturday the Avant Chamber Ballet will be performing its version of Alice in Wonderland. See the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter and the rest of the gang with world-class dancers backed by a live orchestra.

Dallas Bicycle Tours Valentine's Ride at the Dallas Farmer's Market

Grab your bike and get ready for a ride! The bike tour takes riders through Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and Fair Park. A free beverage and photos are included. If you don't have a bike, don't worry! There are rentals available.

Arlington Renegades vs. Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium

The XFL is back and in Arlington. Check out coach Bob Stoops, former Southern Miss QB Kyle Sloter and the rest of the team as they take on the Vegas Vipers. Kickoff in Arlington is at 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 19

Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade

Fat Tuesday isn't until next week, but Oak Cliff is getting the party started early. The parade will start at 2 p.m. along Davis Street from the area around the Kessler Theater toward Encina. There will be floats, music and lots of colorful costumes. After the parade ends there is plenty of partying to do.

A John Williams Celebration at the Meyerson

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to one of the world's greatest composers. Hear selections from Williams' scores in Schindler's List, Harry Potter, E.T., Star Wars, Jaws, Born on the Fourth of July and more. Shows are being held Friday through Sunday.

Charlotte's Web at Casa Mañana

The classic story is coming to the stage in Fort Worth! See Charlotte, Wilbur and the whole gang! There are multiple shows through the weekend with the final one on February 19th.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! at the Dallas Children's Theater

The popular children's book is now a play! There are multiple showings of the performance throughout the weekend, before the last show Sunday. The show is perfect for kids 3 and up.

