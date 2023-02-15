Ticketstock returns this weekend with special guests Micah Parsons, Bob Stoops and a song from Mike Doocy

The Marconi Award-winning radio station The Ticket will hold its annual celebration, Ticketstock this Friday and Saturday at the Plano Event Center.

The free event lets fans watch some of their favorite Ticket shows live and in person, along with special guests, a poker tournament, bingo and question and answer sessions.

"It's always great, the P1s always show up in droves," said Musers host George Dunham.

The event kicks off at noon on Friday and runs through Saturday night.

Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour coming to Dickies Arena

Former Oklahoma and current Arlington Renegades head coach Bob Stoops will be there Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons will hang out with the guys from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (and he's sure to be asked about some of his recent comments).

Former Cowboys fullback and current FOX analyst Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston will be available for autographs at 11 a.m. Saturday and will drop into the show at 3:50 p.m.

Lil Mike and Funny Bone, some of the stars of FX's popular show Reservation Dogs, will also be making an appearance at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, and will be performing at 6 p.m.

The Ticket Timewasters take the stage at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, where Ticket hosts sing covers, parodies and original songs.

Ted Lasso season 3 teaser drops, release date announced

This year, FOX 4's Mike Doocy promised to sing a song of his own.

"The theme is movie soundtracks and I found what I think is one of the most emotional movie-related songs ever recorded," Mike said on Free 4 All Tuesday night.

What will it be?

You'll have to show up to find out.

Join Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon on Free 4 All weekdays at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 4.