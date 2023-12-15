Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 15-17

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Lights at Interlochen in Arlington

One of North Texas' most popular drive-thru light displays is up now. The Lights at Interlochen include more than 200 homes in northwest Arlington going all out. Admission is free! You can take your car through the display from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Info Here

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

The 11th annual Vitruvian Lights display is up now in Addison. 1.5 million LED lights are wrapped around 555 trees, transforming Vitruvian Park into a holiday wonderland. The display is open every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1.

Info Here

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie

More than 4 million lights decorate the area around Joe Pool Lake. The drive-through light display also has plenty of things you can do outside your car, including carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, holiday vendors and more.

Tickets and Info Here



Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the holiday season. The Dallas Arboretum's display includes the beloved Christmas Village,12 Days of Christmas gazebos and a musical tree. The display will be open until January 5.

Tickets and Info Here

ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

2 million pounds of ice has been carved by master artisans into the ultimate Christmas celebration. This year's theme for ICE! is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You can see the characters and scenes from the iconic Dr. Seuss story. The Gaylord is also filled with millions of lights, gingerbread decorating stations, ready-to-throw snowballs and an ice rink.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Zoo Lights

The Dallas Zoo is lighting up with holiday spirit. More than two million lights are in place around the zoo along with 60 animal lanterns. There are also plenty of holiday displays and you can go to Santa's Village. The Zoo Lights are open from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

The Polar Express in Concert at the Meyerson

See the classic Christmas movie The Polar Express in concert with the score performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, December 15

Candlelight at Old City Park

Check out the 51st annual Candlelight celebration in South Dallas. The park will have over 13 acres of decorated buildings, strolling carolers, food trucks and even St. Nicholas. The celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets and Info

for KING + COUNTRY Drummerboy Christmas at Dickies Arena

Grammy-award winners for KING + COUNTRY's tour is coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The Christmas-themed show includes plenty of festive visuals and stunning lighting. The group, known for its version of the holiday classic the "Little Drummer Boy," is sure to put on a great show!

Tickets and Info Here

2023 UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be the home of Texas high school football teams battling it out for the state championship. 4A Division I, 4A Division II and 5A Division I championships will be held this Friday. It starts with Anna vs. Chapel Hill at 11 a.m., then Gilmer vs. Bellville at 3 p.m. and wraps up with Aledo taking on Smithson Valley.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, December 16

Merry & Bright Drone Show in Grapevine

Drones are taking to the skies in Grapevine this weekend to put on a holiday show. More than 200 drones will create holiday designs in the air. The show will be held over Main Street, near Peace Plaza. The shows start at 8 p.m. and will last 8 to 9 minutes.

Info Here

National Wreaths Across America Day at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

Thousands of community members will come together this weekend to remember those who defended our freedom. The ceremony will begin at 10:50 a.m., with a wreath-laying at noon. The goal for Saturday's event is to place 54,500 wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Info Here

2023 UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium

Saturday's state championship games feature some of the best high school football teams in the country. The 5A Division II, 6A Division I and 6A Division II games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It starts at 11 a.m. with a rematch of last year's 5A Division II title game, with Port Neches-Groves taking on South Oak Cliff, who is hoping for a three-peat. Duncanville takes on North Shore at 3 p.m. and DeSoto plays Summer Creek at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, December 17

Anita Baker at the American Airlines Center

Legendary singer Anita Baker is taking the stage at the American Airlines Center this Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland at Dickies Arena

Acrobats, aerialists and much more are coming to Fort Worth on Sunday. The show is advertised as "a magical, musical journey filled with holiday spirit."

Tickets and Info Here

Brett Eldredge Christmas 2023 at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Former CMA's New Artist of the Year Brett Eldredge will be singing Christmas songs to the crowd in Grand Prairie this Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Warrant at The Factory

Rock ‘n’ rollers Warrant will be at The Factory in Deep Ellum this weekend. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to see the band behind ‘Cherry Pie.’

Tickets and Info Here