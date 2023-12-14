South Oak Cliff High School football seeking third-straight state championship

South Oak Cliff High School will compete for its third-consecutive state championship in football this weekend.

When South Oak Cliff won the championship in 2021, it was Dallas ISD's first UIL title in decades.

This year, the Golden Bears will take on Port Neches-Groves in a rematch of last year's 5A Division II title game.

South Oak Cliff beat Port Neches-Groves 34 to 24 in last year's matchup.

A win this year and South Oak Cliff would join Aledo as the program in the division to win three straight championships.

"We are going to win, we are going to make history trying to three-peat," said junior linebacker Jayden Sheton.

South Oak Cliff beat Frisco Emerson last week to advance to the state title.

The Golden Bears lost two of its first three games, but have since won 12 games in a row.

On Wednesday, players said they're feeling confident and grateful ahead of this year's championship showdown.

"It would mean everything, from what they built from the start of this when they didn't have a school to come this far, it would mean everything for the SOC school," said senior running back Danny Green.

"It means a lot because I played on the first two, and I started on the first two and to win a third, it would be a big stepping stone," said senior linebacker Brandon Jones.

Port Neches-Groves is on a 14-game winning streak and are seeking their school's first state title in nearly 50 years.

The two teams will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.