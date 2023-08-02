article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, and follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, August 4

27th Annual Mayor's Back to School Fair in Fair Park

The school year is coming up fast and the City of Dallas wants to make sure everyone is prepared for the upcoming school year. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fair Park Centennial and Automobile Buildings. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will be on hand to help more than 10,000 economically disadvantaged students school supplies and other valuable services, like shots, dental screenings and vision exams. Participants have to pre-register, so be sure to sign up!

Info Here

Tarrant County Back to School Roundup at Tarrant County College

Dallas isn't the only one hosting a back to school fair. Thousands are expected to attend the 18th annual Tarrant County Back To School Roundup at Tarrant County College's South Campus. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will hook up students will all of the back-to-school essentials. Families must pre-register to join in on the fun.

Info Here

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 22: Rhett Miller of The Old 97's performs in support of the bands' The Grande Theatre, Volume One release at The Fillmore on January 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Rhett Miller at the Texas Theatre in Dallas

The frontman of the Old 97's is playing a solo show this weekend at the Texas Theater in Dallas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8!

Tickets and Info Here

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1776 -- Pictured: Comedian Ralph Barbosa performs on Thursday, January 12, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Ralph Barbosa at The Kessler Theater

Local stand-up comedian Ralph Barbosa is officially blowing up. Just a few weeks after opening for Dave Chappelle, Barbosa is recording his very own stand-up comedy special. He is recording the special across three nights, starting on Wednesday at the Kessler. Barbosa has been featured on Comedy Central, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and HBO.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, August 5

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 16: Post Malone performs during the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974 on December 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Post Malone at Dos Equis Pavilion

This weekend the ‘Circles’ singer comes back to where he grew up. Post Malone is performing two shows this weekend at the Dos Equis Pavilion for his ‘If Y’all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour.'

Tickets and Info Here

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Jake Paul poses during his official weigh in at Desert Diamond Arena on October 28, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center

Youtube star-turned boxer Jake Paul enters the ring this weekend at the AAC. Paul is taking on UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The fight will be streamed on ESPN+, but will cost an extra $60. In addition to the Paul-Diaz fight there will be a series of other matches, including Amanda Serrano against Heather Hardy.

Tickets and Info Here

An Evening with Barry Corbin at Texas Theater in Waxahachie

Actor Barry Corbin has appeared in hundreds of movies and TV shows over the past 40 years and his career is still going strong. This weekend he's put together a presentation to celebrate his personal and professional life. Tickets are hard to come by, so if you miss out this time around you can see him on August 25 at the Glen Rose Moonshine Raid Centennial Anniversary Celebration at the Glen Rose Historic Square.

Ticket and Info Here

Grandscape Watermelon Fest in The Colony

It is a fun event for the whole family! Celebrate National Watermelon Day at Grandscape in The Colony. There will be music, games, activities and all the watermelon you can eat! You can even feed watermelon to a pig!

Info Here

Sunday, August 6

U.S. Women's National Team vs. Sweden

The U.S. Women's National Team plays No. 2-ranked Sweden this Sunday. The game starts at 4 a.m., but some local sports bars are opening early to let fans in to watch. Sweden bounced the U.S. from the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and the U.S. will be without star Rose Lavelle. You can watch the game on FOX 4.

Info Here

Book of Mormon in Fair Park

The Book of Mormon follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. You can catch performances at Dallas Music Hall in Fair Park through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

One Night of Queen at the AT&T Peforming Arts Center

Queen tribute band Gary Mullen & The Works will have you up out of your seats and dancing. Mullen channels Freddie Mercury as the band performs some of Queen's greatest hits.

Tickets and Info Here

Thunder from Down Under at the House of Blues in Dallas

Australian hunks take the stage at the House of Blues in Dallas. The 18+ show has plenty of dancing and washboard abs.

Tickets and Info Here