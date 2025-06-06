THC gummies led to Prosper graduation party medical emergencies, report says

The Brief The Prosper teens linked to the medical emergencies at an overnight graduation party allegedly brought THC gummies to the event. The teens told police they bought the gummies at a Plano smoke shop, though the shop owner denies selling to the minors. The incident further highlights the ongoing debate in Texas over banning edible THC products, with a bill currently awaiting the governor's signature.



The two teenagers arrested in connection with the medical emergencies at a Prosper graduation party allegedly purchased THC gummies at a Plano smoke shop and resold them to other teens at the event.

Prosper Graduation Party Arrests

What's new:

Newly released police documents are shedding more light on what happened at an overnight graduation party that was held on May 17 in Prosper.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 17-year-old Kyle Muchineuta and 18-year-old Cesar Omana told investigators they went to the A&A Smoke Shop on Highway 121 in Plano before the party.

They claimed they purchased a package of THC-infused edible gummies from the store. The victims then paid Omana for those gummies through a cash app on his phone.

The victims "became severely ill and displayed overdose-like symptoms after ingesting the edibles," the affidavit states.

Seven of the nine known victims who took the gummies were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Muchineuta and Omana were arrested and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4g and 400g.

What they're saying:

Allan Haji, the founder and owner of A&A Smoke and CBD, denied selling the THC gummies to Muchineuta and Omana.

"At A&A Smoke and CBD, I want to make it absolutely clear—we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to underage sales. We do not sell to minors. Period. This isn’t just a guideline—it’s a non-negotiable rule that we enforce with the utmost seriousness. Every team member is trained and held accountable to verify IDs without exception. If there was any breach of this policy, I will personally take full responsibility to investigate and correct it immediately. We do not—and will not—tolerate any action that jeopardizes the integrity of our business or the safety of our community," he said in a statement.

The backstory:

According to a spokesperson for the town of Prosper, police and paramedics were called to the scene of the overnight graduation party at 2:25 a.m. on May 17.

"Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported eight patients to local hospitals. The Prosper Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter," said Prosper Director of Communications Todd Rice.

The lock-in ended early.

The conditions of the victims were never released.

The nonprofit organization Graduation Celebration, which hosted the event, had advertised it as a drug and alcohol-free celebration for all Prosper ISD seniors.

While Prosper ISD did not host the event, it was listed on the district’s website and promoted by the district to senior parents.

Texas THC Ban

Big picture view:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is continuing to push a ban on THC-infused products in Texas as Governor Greg Abbott decides on whether to sign the bill or not.

Patrick joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow on Friday morning to talk about his concerns with synthetic cannabis products, stores that sell those products, and the impact those products are having on the state.

"This is not the pot that people smoked during Woodstock in the 60s," he said. "This new pot is stronger than ever, four, five, six, seven times more, and it creates schizophrenia, paranoia."

Patrick said the industry is targeting children with products that look like candy and snacks while opening up near schools.

He called the influx of stores selling synthetic cannabis an "assault on Texas."