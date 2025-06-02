Texas THC Ban on Abbott's desk as veto pressure mounts

The Brief Texas' 89th legislative session has ended, with a bill banning recreational THC products (Senate Bill 3) passing both the House and Senate. Governor Abbott now has until June 22nd to sign, veto, or allow the bill to become law without his signature. The bill faces opposition from veterans and hemp farmers who argue against the ban, while doctors, other veterans, and lawmakers support it due to safety concerns.



As the 89th legislative session came to an end on Monday, many priority republican bills cleared the House and Senate, including a total ban on recreational legal THC.

But there’s pressure on Gov. Abbott to veto the bill.

With the session officially over, the clock starts for Gov. Abbott to sign or veto Senate Bill 3.

Abbott could also let the clock run out and let it become law without his signature.

SB3 debate

On Monday, dueling press conferences took place over Senate Bill 3. The bill would ban consumable THC but will not impact the limited medical THC program.

A group of veterans and hemp farmers spoke this morning, urging Gov. Abbott to veto the bill. The group also delivered boxes of petitions from people who want Abbott to veto.

Some vets say it has provided them with a better medical solution than pills.

Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commissioner, Dave Walden spoke against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's press conference last Wednesday pushing for a statewide THC ban.

"He (Lt. Gov) says hemp is dangerous. He says we need to crack down, but what he's really saying is that veterans like me don't deserve relief unless it comes with a prescription pad and a pill bottle. That is shameful, that is reckless, and it is un-American," said Walden.

The other side:

This afternoon, a group of doctors, veterans and lawmakers held a press conference in support of the bill.

They echoed Patrick’s comments from last week, saying these products are dangerous.

State Rep. David Lowe is a veteran himself and spoke about the THC topic.

"It doesnt heal, it numbs the symptoms, gives false comfort and delays the real work of recovery. That is why I am deeply troubled that verterans are being used as props to push unregulated THC," said Lowe.

Dig deeper:

The House and Senate agreed on expanding the low-grade medical THC program.

If Gov. Abbott signs SB3 it would add more locations for people to purchase products.

The bill would also allow patients with chronic pain to get medical marijuana prescriptions.

FOX 4’s Steven Dial reached out to the governor’s office to see if he had a new statement.

The governor’s press secretary told FOX 4 there was no update beyond his statement last week, which did not give an opinion about the THC ban.

A spokesperson for Governor Abbott told FOX 4 last Wednesday, "Governor Abbott will thoughtfully review any legislation sent to his desk."