Texas wildfires nearly contained; funeral set for Eastland Co. deputy killed while saving others

article

Cooler and less windy weather was good news for firefighters in Hood and Erath counties fighting the Big L wildfire.

The fire is now at least 85% contained.

It’s blackened more than 10,000 acres in the area about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The nearest community is Lipan. People there were initially ordered to evacuate but have since been allowed to return home.

RELATED: Wildfires cause evacuations in multiple Texas counties

Another 50 miles west in Eastland County, firefighters are still battling seven fires now being called the Eastland Complex.

At last report, it was 70% contained after charring 54,000 acres of grass and ranch land.

RELATED: People in Eastland County try to salvage items after homes destroyed by wildfires

Funeral set for Eastland County deputy killed by wildfire

Funeral services are Wednesday for the Eastland County sheriff’s deputy who died while rescuing people from the wildfires.

Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley was killed this past Thursday in the community of Romney.

She was reportedly helping with evacuations when flames engulfed her vehicle.

Fenley was in law enforcement in Eastland County for 20 years.

Her funeral is at 2 p.m. in Cisco.

Advertisement

RELATED: Deputy dies while trying to save people from Eastland County wildfires