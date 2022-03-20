Evacuations underway as crews battle wildfires in Eastland, Erath counties Sunday

article

Crews are battling wildfires in Eastland County and near the Erath/Hood County line, and people who live in those areas are being asked to evacuate.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Warning for Eastland County Sunday afternoon, and an evacuation order was issued for those in the area near FM 2731 and CR 230, between Highway 183 & Texas Highway 206.

Evacuation orders were also issued for Erath County and Montague County just before 4 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the wildfires.

They said the Big L Fire in Erath County is an estimated 400 acres and 0% contained, as of 4 p.m., and the Blowing Basin Fire in Eastland County is an estimated 250 acres and 20% contained.

Eastland County has been dealing with wildfires for the past several days, as dozens of homes have been destroyed by the flames.

Advertisement

RELATED: People in Eastland County try to salvage items after homes destroyed by wildfires