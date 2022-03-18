Deputy dies while trying to save people from Eastland County wildfires

article

An Eastland County deputy died while trying to help people evacuate from the wildfires that are still raging.

Eastland County Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, 51, died Thursday night, as she was helping with traffic control and evacuations.

According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, she was going door-to-door to help people evacuate.

There was low visibility because of the fire and smoke, and she drove off the road and into the wildfire.

Fenley is survived by her husband and three children.

She died in the line of duty while trying to help people avoid the fires that have destroyed homes in Eastland County.

The Cisco Police Department released a statement on Fenley, saying, in part: "She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn."

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush also tweeted about Fenley, saying "her service to our state will not be forgotten."