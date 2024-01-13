Expand / Collapse search

Texas Supreme Court rules AG Ken Paxton must answer questions in whistleblower case

Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court ruled against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his effort to avoid being deposed in a lawsuit filed against him by employees he fired.

The ruling means Paxton will have to answer questions under oath in the case that triggered the impeachment proceedings last year.

The four former employees who sued Paxton claiming wrongful termination also testified at the impeachment trial.

Paxton did not.

The Texas Senate eventually acquitted him of corruption and abuse of office charges.