Texas 'school choice' bill could eliminate STAAR testing

Texas lawmakers may do away with controversial standardized testing in a push to pass a school voucher bill.

Gov. Greg Abbott is pressuring the State House to pass a bill to give families a cash incentive to move children from public to private schools.

Senate Bill 8 would give some qualifying families tax dollars to use for private school.

The House Education Committee chair explains it would now also create a sweeping change to the state’s accountability system – the STAAR test.

Gov. Abbott acknowledged that the changes would likely get the interest of lawmakers who previously opposed a voucher-style system giving public money to private schools.

To replace the STAAR test, a new assessment would be a shorter one given at the beginning, middle, and end of the year similar to MAP tests some districts give students now.

Parents receiving education savings accounts for private schools would need to have their kids take the same assessment.

Eliminating the STAAR test also prompted a conversation about the A to F school rating system.

"From talking to administrators, board members, and teachers, the rating schools receive seldom reflects the quality of teaching that goes on there," said State Rep. Brad Buckley, a Republican from Salado.

There are only two weeks left in this legislative session.

Monday’s committee hearing ended without a vote. So, for now, the bill is still pending.

Gov. Abbott has threatened to call special legislative sessions until lawmakers pass a school voucher bill.