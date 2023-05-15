Gov. Abbott threatens to veto watered-down 'school choice' bill

Governor Greg Abbott threatened to veto a watered-down House bill that would limit how many families can get a cash incentive to move their kids from public school to private school. He also threatened to call a special session if this version of the bill gets to his desk.

Over the weekend, a Texas House committee unveiled a rewritten version of a so-called "school choice" bill that had already passed the Senate.

The original version called for $8,000 savings accounts to help parents of public school students pay for private education.

The new version limits eligible students to just students with disabilities or from F-rated schools. That's the part the governor doesn't like.

One part he did like was a plan to eliminate the STAAR test.

A big objection to the school voucher bill has been the question of how private schools would be held accountable without the STAAR test.

To answer that question, the substitute bill would eliminate the STAAR test for all Texas students in exchange for a new assessment of some kind that would be given three times a year.

Gov. Abbott acknowledged that the changes would likely get the interest of lawmakers who previously opposed a voucher-style system giving public money to private schools.

The governor saying in a statement Sunday, "The realization that the STAAR test will be eliminated if school choice is enacted is attracting even more legislators."

But Representative James Talarico (D-Round Rock) said with two weeks left in the session, this bill could be a bad place to also rewrite the state's accountability system.

"These are important topics. Changes to our state's accountability system should not be used as a bargaining chip in discussions about vouchers," he said.

In exchange for the STAAR test, the substitute bill would call for a new assessment that would have to meet federal approval.

It would be a shorter test given at the beginning, middle and end of the year. It’s similar to map testing some districts give students now.

Parents receiving education savings accounts for private schools would need to have their kids take the same assessment.

House Education Committee Chair Brad Buckley said eliminating the STAAR test might also start a discussion about the A-F school rating system.

"From talking to administrators, board members and teachers, the rating schools receive seldom reflects the quality of teaching that goes on there," Buckley said.