FC Dallas offering short rib grilled cheese, monster taco and more at concession stands this season
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas kicks off a new season on February 25 against Minnesota United, and if the action isn't enough for you, Toyota Stadium will also have plenty of action at its concession stands.
The team announced several new menu items that can be found around Toyota Stadium this season.
In addition to the new items, FC Dallas fans can also pick up the popular Monster Taco, which will be back for another season.
They also added an Everything's Bigger in Texas Stand, where the portion sizes are worthy of the Lone Star State.
New Toyota Stadium Offerings in 2023
Birria Grilled Cheese
Five-hour braised beef short ribs, melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé.
Locations:
- Stand 5 - Burgers and More
- Stand 8 - Heineken Corner
Hot Nashville Chicken Mac 'n Cheese
Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with Nashville hot sauce and BBQ spice, finished with fresh green onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice.
Locations:
- Stand 5 - Burgers and More
- Stand 8- Heineken Corner
Double Stacked Quesadilla
Four 12" Chipotle tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa.
Location:
- Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas
Elote on a Stick
Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.
Locations:
- Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q
- Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q.
Vegan Tenders
Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.
Locations:
- Stand 5 - Burgers and More
- Stand 8 - Heineken Corner
Texas Caviar Salad
Vegan and vegetarian chilled bean and corn salad with apple and cilantro vinaigrette.
Locations:
- Winners Club
- Gallagher Club
- Stadium Drop
- Midfield Market
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Grilled seasonal vegetables, peppery arugula and vegan tomato veganaise on fresh-baked vegan artisan sandwich bread.
Locations:
- Stand 2 - East Side Kitchen
- Stand 10 - Corner Kick.
Funnel Sticks with Cherry Sauce
Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.
Locations:
- Stand 5 - Burgers and More
- Stand 8 - Heineken Corner