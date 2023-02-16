FC Dallas offering short rib grilled cheese, monster taco and more at concession stands this season

FC Dallas kicks off a new season on February 25 against Minnesota United, and if the action isn't enough for you, Toyota Stadium will also have plenty of action at its concession stands.

The team announced several new menu items that can be found around Toyota Stadium this season.

In addition to the new items, FC Dallas fans can also pick up the popular Monster Taco, which will be back for another season.

They also added an Everything's Bigger in Texas Stand, where the portion sizes are worthy of the Lone Star State.

New Toyota Stadium Offerings in 2023

Birria Grilled Cheese

Five-hour braised beef short ribs, melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé.

Locations:

Stand 5 - Burgers and More

Stand 8 - Heineken Corner

Hot Nashville Chicken Mac 'n Cheese

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with Nashville hot sauce and BBQ spice, finished with fresh green onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice.

Locations:

Stand 5 - Burgers and More

Stand 8- Heineken Corner

Double Stacked Quesadilla

Four 12" Chipotle tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa.

Location:

Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Elote on a Stick

Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.

Locations:

Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q

Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q.

Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.

Locations:

Stand 5 - Burgers and More

Stand 8 - Heineken Corner

Texas Caviar Salad

Vegan and vegetarian chilled bean and corn salad with apple and cilantro vinaigrette.

Locations:

Winners Club

Gallagher Club

Stadium Drop

Midfield Market

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled seasonal vegetables, peppery arugula and vegan tomato veganaise on fresh-baked vegan artisan sandwich bread.

Locations:

Stand 2 - East Side Kitchen

Stand 10 - Corner Kick.

Funnel Sticks with Cherry Sauce

Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Locations: