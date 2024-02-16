Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces military base at southern border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the construction of a base camp for nearly 2,000 soldiers on the border.

The camp will be in Eagle Pass, a sign of a more permanent Texas law enforcement presence.

Three hundred beds should be ready by April. The plan is to house nearly 2,000 soldiers.

This announcement by Gov. Abbott shows he is not reducing resources on the border any time soon.

An 80-acre field in Eagle Pass, near the Rio Grande, will become a base camp for the Texas Military Department.

A physical show of the planned longevity of Operation Lone Star.

"It’s going to consolidate our forces, as opposed to being scattered around many different places across this region. They will be operating out of one place. It will amass a large army in a very strategic area," Gov. Abbott said.

Abbott made the announcement Friday.

Eagle Pass has been ground zero for the Operation Lone Star response. It’s also been used as a political backdrop in response to the surge in illegal migrant crossings.

Soldiers have been spread out during the operation, staying in border city hotels.

While Abbott did not give a price tag, the Texas Legislature has allocated more than $5 billion for border security operations.

"What’s being incurred already in all these hotel rooms and other locations where the Guard are staying, it’s going to be more expensive per person than what it is going to cost to house the Guard here," the governor said.

MORE: Border Security News Coverage

Texas is in multiple legal fights with the federal government.

The highest profile case involves Shelby Park, next to the construction site for the base camp.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the White House in a dispute over Border Patrol access to the park after Gov. Abbott closed it to the public.

The governor said his plans are making a difference.

"This will organize substantial forces to expand the razor wire barriers that are going up. We have seen the effectiveness of the razor wire in Shelby Park, where crossings have gone from 3,000 to 5,000 a day to less than 1%," Abbott said.

The Texas Military Department expects the base to be operational this spring.

"By mid-April, we will have a 300 bed capacity. We will add 300 beds, and basically the phasing is an additional 300 beds every 30 days," Texas Military Department General Thomas Suelzer said.

The Texas Military Department said this base can also centralize mental health resources for soldiers and improve morale.

It’s unclear how much this base will cost.