Texas Lt. Gov., House speaker meet to find compromise on property tax relief

Texas Republicans remain at odds over how to handle property tax relief.

Two of the top Republicans in Texas met Wednesday, hoping to iron out disagreements within the party.

The two chambers continue to support competing plans on property tax relief. And it’s a debate that deals with billions of dollars.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas House speaker prefer sending $12 billion to school districts to lower tax rates for residents.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the State Senate favor raising the homestead exemption.

Lawmakers are running out of time because some property tax measures may need the approval of Texas voters.

"I’m really surprised that the Republicans didn’t use the break to really come back and get a strategy for how to move this along. Because the longer it goes, the worse it looks for that party," said Brian Smith, a political analyst at St. Edward’s University.

A bill would have to be passed by the end of August to get it onto the November ballot.

The Texas House and Senate will reconvene Friday morning.