Texas lawmakers battle over ban on people from authoritarian countries buying land, despite changes

Changes are being made to a bill that was originally proposed to ban foreign nationals from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from owning property in Texas after the original bill received pushback from lawmakers, community leaders and citizens.

The new bill has been updated to apply only to government interests seeking to buy land, not permanent residents who plan to homestead a property.

"It keeps alive the American dream of home ownership to all," said State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), the author of the controversial Senate Bill 147. "The committee substitute makes it crystal clear that the prohibitions do not apply to US citizens and local permanent residents, including dual citizens."

Sen. Kolkhorst added that the substitute bill would also allow for people who have fled one of the four authoritarian countries to still buy a personal home and rent properties for businesses.

"Prohibited real estate holdings will not include a resident homestead owned by individuals so as to address concerns to those who have fled regimes to live the American Dream and seek a home in Texas," she said.

Kolkhorst rejected the contention that her bill has anything to do with race or ethnicity, but argued instead about national security.

"If we let these adversarial countries control private property in Texas, it risks them bringing Texas to our knees in food supply, control our housing supply, and hold us hostage by controlling our energy deposits," she said.

Kolkhorst explained why the bill applies to China, North Korea, Iran and Russia.

"People have asked why those 4 countries. Trump and Biden agree on something and it comes through annual threat assessment of the U.S. intelligence community," said Kolhorst.

"If you do not believe China, Russia, North Korea and Iran do not mean harm to America, I would love to hear from you because I do not agree with that," State Sen. Mayes Middleton, (R-Galveston).

Despite the recent changes to the bill many came to testify against it, citing issues primarily with the original language.

"It harkens back to Chinese Exclusion Act, anti-Asian alien land laws, and mass incarcerations of Japanese Americans," said Gary Nakamura of the Japanese American Citizens League.

If SB 147 is passed by both chambers, Governor Abbott has said he will sign it.





