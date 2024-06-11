Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church founder Tony Evans to step away from pastor duties

article

Tony Evans, one of the founding pastors of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, is stepping away from his pastor duties, according to a new announcement.

A statement from Evans to the church on June 9 announced that the senior pastor would be stepping back for "spiritual recovery and healing."

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives," wrote Evans. "When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others."

Evans goes on to say that he did not commit a crime, but did not "use righteous judgment" in his actions.

The specifics of the actions are not addressed in the statement.

Evans chartered the church in 1976, growing it from 10 members to 10,000 in recent years.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship website says Pastor Bobby Gibson and the elders will give more information about interim leaders and the church's next steps.