Texans over the age of 50 eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

On Monday, a new group of adults in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as anyone over the age of 50 will be able to get a shot.

President Joe Biden said that by May 1, states will make the vaccine open to all adults.

The state said about 5 million Texans are in the new 1C group.

Some county leaders want the state to open things up to all adults before May 1.

There have been four months of COVID-10 vaccinations administered in Texas.

More than 50% of seniors across the state have received at least one shot.

Earlier this month, teachers became eligible, and on Monday, anyone 50 years or older can get a shot.

Advertisement

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said registration has spiked since the 1C group was announced.

"I think we've had about 100,000 more in the last few days," Whitley said.

County leaders want adults to register no matter their age.

President Biden wants all adults to be eligible by May 1, but states can start earlier than that.

"I wish they would open it up and let everyone get in line and we can make appointments," Whitley said.

The increase in vaccinations comes at a time when businesses in Texas are open at 100%, and in some places, masks are not required, coinciding with the start of St. Patrick’s Day weekend and spring break.

RELATED: Wednesday marks end to mask mandate in Texas

A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a school gym in Tirana on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) (Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been critical of the decision by Governor Greg Abbott.

"I think it’s risky and potentially dangerous," he said. "If you have a baseline of infection that is quite high, if you look at the numbers, we are not out of the woods yet. When you pull back on all public health guidelines, that’s when you get into trouble."

Judge Whitley is also worried.

"I'm afraid that, unfortunately, there is going to be another outbreak, I hope I am wrong," he said. "I was at my grandson's baseball game and I will tell you, I think my wife and I, out of hundreds, were the only ones with masks on, and that's frustrating."

In Dallas County, the waitlist has more than 800,000 people.

No matter what county people register with, health officials say get on multiple lists so you can already hold your spot in line.

RELATED: Collin County re-opens COVID-19 vaccine registration