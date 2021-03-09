Wednesday marks end to mask mandate in Texas

The first COVID case in North Texas was confirmed a year ago on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, masks won't be mandated, but many businesses say they'll still require them.

Since July, Texans have been under a mask mandate.

Fast forward eight months, hospitalizations and COVID cases are the lowest they’ve been since September and right before the first summer surge.

Citing the decline, Gov. Greg Abbott is lifting the mask mandate and capacity limits. Many businesses will still require masks.

"For the safety of the staff and for our families and our customers, we chose to mandate masks here," said Tracye Johnson with Ellen’s in Downtown Dallas.

Some businesses are increasing capacity and making masks a suggestion and not a requirement. The change comes at a time where vaccine distribution is increasing.

Last week, teachers and childcare workers were added to the list.

And the Texas Department of State Health Services tells FOX 4 an announcement on expanding vaccine eligibility could come by the end of the week. That could mean people working in restaurants, grocery stores and transportation workers could soon get a shot.

"Still best for our safety. It reduces the risk of us getting sick or spreading further," Johnson said.

The question is whether vaccine distribution will beat the pace of the spread of the virus.

Dr. Mark Casanova with the Dallas County Medical Society says if people stop wearing masks it can hurt progress.

"We are down the home stretch. I don't think any of us want to be the last to get COVID-19," he said. "Do those simple things. Things we have gotten so use to."

County leaders are telling everyone to start getting registered.

Keep in mind, waitlists are in the hundreds of thousands. But with more doses, things will continue to speed up.