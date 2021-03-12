Collin County re-opens COVID-19 vaccine registration

article

Collin County reopened registration for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

The county’s site was closed when the waiting list hit more than 200,000 people.

Since then, many people have been vaccinated in Collin County or found some other place to get the vaccine.

New registrations opened at 10 a.m. Friday for people in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and all teachers. The county said registration for people 50-plus will be allowed on Monday.

For details on registering, visit https://www.collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/COVID19vaccines.aspx

