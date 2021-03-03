Teachers, daycare workers now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

article

Texas teachers, along with daycare and preschool workers, are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services told all vaccine providers that teachers and daycare staff should immediately be included in vaccine administration.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program was updated to include teachers and daycare staff after President Joe Biden announced "a directive that all states prioritize school staff and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination."

Biden also said he expects the country will have enough vaccines available for all adults by the end of May, which is two months earlier than anticipated.

RELATED: US will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by end of May, Biden says

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member, and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

Advertisement

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment online through CVS's website, through the CVS app, or by calling 800-746-7287.

More than 800,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed this week to pharmacies to administer in a separate federally-run program, as the White House increasingly looks to the capacity of pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens to help speed the nation's mass vaccination campaign.

RELATED: North Texas COVID-19 vaccine locations and distribution sites