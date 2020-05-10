Tarrant County reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 423 of which are from federal prison outbreak

Tarrant County Public Health reported 485 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with a majority of those from a federal prison outbreak.

This is the most new cases reported in a single day since the county started tracking the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 423 were from an outbreak at Fort Worth Federal Medical Center, which houses 1463 male offenders.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported 56-year-old Guadalupe Ramos died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 23.

He is the fifth federal inmate in Fort Worth to die from the coronavirus.

BOP officials report there are 620 active cases at Fort Worth FMC, with one of those being a staff member.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency has suspended visitation and put other safety measures in place.

Tarrant County also reported two more deaths.

That brings Tarrant County’s total number of cases to 3,695 and 103 deaths from the coronavirus.

Dallas County health officials reported 251 new cases, and no new deaths from the coronavirus.

Collin County reported a 90-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died Saturday.

This is the 28th death reported in Collin County, and third reported at Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney.

Health officials reported 17 new cases, bringing their total to 918 cases in Collin County, and 587 of those have recovered.

