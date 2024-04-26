Tarrant County sheriff calls for patience as in-custody death is investigated

Sheriff Bill Waybourn called for patience as investigators look into an in-custody death at the Tarrant County Jail.

Waybourn held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the investigation into the death of 31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson Jr.

Johnson died after he was pepper-sprayed during a fight with jailers.

A statement released by the department said Johnson "refused to exit his cell and allow the area to be searched. The inmate began to fight the officers, and oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray was deployed to assist in bringing the inmate under control."

Waybourn says a detention officer was injured during the incident.

Johnson was arrested last Friday in Saginaw because he allegedly threatened a driver with a knife.

Sheriff Waybourn said he has spoken with Johnson's family since the incident.

Waybourn said Johnson suffered from schizophrenia and family members had tried to take him to a private institution prior to the Saginaw incident.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation into Johnson's death and several other investigations are underway.

"I'm going to ask the community to just be patient so that we turn over every rock and make sure that we have all the facts," Waybourn said.

The sheriff promised that if there is any criminal wrongdoing found, people will be held responsible.

"If people need to be held criminally responsible, they will. If someone needs to be held administratively responsible, they will," Waybourn said.

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons called for the Department of Justice to investigate after 5 inmate deaths since the start of the year.

Sheriff Waybourn did not address questions about calls for the investigation.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County released information about the number of jail deaths in Texas' major counties from 2017-2023.