Tarrant County issues face mask order for businesses

The Tarrant County judge just announced that businesses in the county must now require customers and workers to wear face coverings.

The order is similar to the one in place in Dallas County and other large counties across the state.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley had resisted the idea of having that kind of mandate as recently as Tuesday, saying he did not think he could force people to wear masks.

But he noted a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County in recent weeks.

The order goes into effect Friday night at 6 p.m.

