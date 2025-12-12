Officials extract pilot after small plane crashes in Parker County

article

The Brief Officials are responding to a small plane crash in Parker County. The pilot is conscious, but required extraction from the craft after the crash. Details on cause and injuries are limited.



A response is underway after a small plane crashed near a runway in Parker County Friday afternoon.

Cresson plane crash

What we know:

Parker County officials confirmed the crash to FOX 4 around 2:40 p.m. The incident happened near the 17000 block of U.S. Highway 377 in Cresson, Texas, southwest of Fort Worth.

Shortly after 3 p.m., it was confirmed that the plane crashed into a small creek near a runway, and first responders were actively working to free the pilot from the airplane.

The pilot was conscious and responding to personnel at the time, officials said.

Photos from the scene came from SKY 4, which flew over the scene of the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cresson plane crash | SKY 4

The FAA will be investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

The identity of the pilot is unknown.

Information was extremely limited at the time of publishing.