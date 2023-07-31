Tarrant County hosts back-to-school immunization event

article

Tarrant County will start back-to-school immunization events Monday.

Families will need to bring vaccination records.

Children 18 and under can get the shots they need for $8 each.

The event will be at the Arlington Athletic Center and at Diamond Hill Jarvis High School in Fort Worth.

Additional events will be held at six other locations across Tarrant County throughout August.

For more information, visit https://www.tarrantcountytx.gov/en/public-health/clinical-services0/immunizations/back-to-school-immunizations.html.