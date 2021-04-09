Tarrant County has completed its wait list for COVID-19 vaccine

article

Tarrant County Public Health has completed its waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

People who sign up for the vaccine in Tarrant County should now be contacted within 24-48 hours with an appointment.

Dallas County has along gotten through its waitlist, which was more than 1 million people just a few weeks ago.

Both counties have seen a slowdown in signups to get the vaccine, and health officials are hoping outreach efforts will help get more people vaccinated.

