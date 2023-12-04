Video shows Tarrant County deputy's shootout with suspect at Fort Worth credit union

The Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office shared video and gave an update on an off-duty Tarrant County deputy who was shot twice while working security at a Fort Worth credit union.

"Deputy Brown will make every cop in America proud. Evil came at him and he went down, but he didn’t stay down. He got up and went at the evil until the fight was over," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Monday.

35-year-old Tarrant County Deputy Brent Brown, is still recovering from his injuries after he was shot twice inside the Fort Worth Community Credit Union in east Fort Worth on Monday, Nov. 27.

The deputy is still recovering at JPS, but could be released at the end of this week at the earliest.

Video released Monday showed suspect Leland Williams' erratic movements just before he opened fire.

Police said the suspect appeared to hype himself just before he opened fire.

"He approached the counter and said he was there to open an account, gave a false name," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. "We know the suspect, Leland Williams, fired his weapon four times."

Deputy Brown was shot once in the upper chest and once in the lower abdomen.

Brown then climbed back to his feet after being shot and fired several times as Williams immediately ran from the credit union.

"He makes us proud in law enforcement on how he dealt with that," said Sheriff Waybourn.

Less than a minute after the shootout, Fort Worth police officers arrived.

Quick action and helpful witnesses lead officers to a nearby neighborhood where a brief standoff ended with Williams in custody.

"We know now Deputy Brown returned fire, as his life was in danger, shot his weapon a total of 12 times," said Noakes. "This could’ve turned out much worse, but because of swift responses by the deputy and officers on scene, we have a deputy who’s recovering and a violent criminal behind bars."

As for a motive, police have not said definitively that Williams was there to rob the credit union, but speculation leans that way.

"I watched this myself and thought, what could this person’s motives have been? All I can come up with is he was there to rob the bank. He saw the deputy as a threat and wanted to take him out first and then rob the bank. Little did he know he had a deputy that wasn’t going to go down so easily," said Noakes.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn described Deputy Brown's recovery process.

"Pretty serious wounds. It's been a long week for him, but his attitude is incredible. He’s got a positive attitude, each time I’ve spoken to him he says, ‘I’m ready to come back,’" he said.

Last week, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Brown was alert and talking.

Williams is in the Tarrant County Jail, where he is charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Williams' bond was initially set at $100,000, but after outcry from the public and elected officials, it was raised to $1,000,000.

It is unclear exactly how many employees and customers, if any, were inside at the time of the shooting.

The credit union reopened on Monday.