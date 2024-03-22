Tarrant County Appraisal District’s new website crashes

The Tarrant County Appraisal District’s website crashed Thursday for the second time in two weeks.

The first incident happened last week after a database failure.

The district launched a new site in response to that, but it failed again.

"It is frustrating to hear about another security issue facing the Tarrant Appraisal District. I know they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. It is imperative that TAD keep the public informed about the situation and ensure private data is protected. With a new board and a new bhief appraiser, I'm hopeful they will get this situation fixed, as well as the other problems caused by the previous regime at TAD," Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare said on social media.

Related article

The website has since been brought back online, but phone and email services are still down, according to the chief appraiser.

It’s not clear when full access will be restored.

The site is essential during property tax notice season.