Tanner Horner Trial Day 14: Killer's psychiatrist to face cross-examination

The Brief The defense is currently presenting its case in the punishment phase for Tanner Horner. The state rested last week after presenting graphic evidence of the final moments of 7-year-old Athena Strand’s life. The former delivery driver pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Athena Strand in 2022. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.



Jurors returned to a Tarrant County courtroom on Tuesday to weigh a death sentence for Tanner Horner.

Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. He admitted to abducting the girl while delivering a package to her Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022. The jury must now decide between the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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10:20 a.m. Covering up the camera

Prosecutors continued to grill Dr. Ryan about Horner's cocaine story and the reason he covered up the camera in his truck.

"It fits with the other information that I had and with collateral sources, too, as opposed to these other things that he had said that didn't make any sense, really," she said. "It made sense that that's why he covered up the camera."

But the prosecutor pointed out that there is no evidence that the cocaine story is true. The only source of that information is what Horner told Dr. Ryan.

"So you don't even know that that's not another lie, do you?" the attorney asked.

"No," she admitted.

"And it's a good chance it could be just another lie like everything else," the prosecutor said.

"In my opinion, it's not," she said.

9 a.m. Trial Resumes

Dr. Eileen Ryan, a psychiatrist who evaluated Horner while in jail, returned to the stand for cross-examination. Prosecutors questioned her about how she came to her conclusions on Horner's 10 diagnoses.

Prosecutors asked the psychiatrist multiple questions about Horner's ability to solve problems with lies after Athena's death. They also asked her about the cocaine that Horner said he used on the day of Athena's murder.

"Now, in part of your report, you said that the intoxication on the coke at the time of the offense contributed to his impulsivity and his impaired problem solving. Is that what you said in your report?" the prosecution asked.

"Yes," she replied.

"We've already talked about is problem solving. And you'll agree with me that at or near or after the the crime his problem solving was working just fine, right?" the prosecutor asked.

"Again, I don't think his problem solving was working just fine, but he was solving problems as he saw fit in the way that he solves problems," Dr. Ryan said. "In my opinion, he didn't plan on killing her. It wasn't until he recognized, not it's so much worse because I put her in the truck. And now what am I going to do?"

Prosecutors also pointed out that Horner kidnapped Athena, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her.

Athena Strand Murder: Tanner Horner Trial Recap

Day 13: Psychiatrist explains why Tanner Horner said he killed Athena

Dr. Eileen Ryan, a professor of psychiatry and behavior health at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, testified about her evaluation of Horner and his medical history. She talked about the many conditions he's been diagnosed with.

The doctor said Horner also admitted to her what happened in the moments leading up to his decision to kill Athena. She said Horner told her he picked up Athena and put her in his truck because she saw him snorting cocaine.

"He immediately jumped to the conclusion that, that Athena saw him snorting cocaine. And so, she was going to tell and he was going to lose his job, which meant that he was not going to be able to support his son. He was going to lose his son. And that couldn't happen. And he's been sort of laser focused on his son for a long time. And his son was living with his fiancee's mother and he had had limited contact with his son and was distraught over that," she said.

The doctor said Horner eventually also told her about the sexual assault. She testified that he had difficulty talking about it because of his own rape.

"My opinion was that he was deeply ashamed and that was a major factor in his lying and hesitancy to talk about what had happened," she said.

Dr. Ryan said Horner told her he didn't decide to kill Athena until after she was in the truck.

"I think he just, he described it as it started, it snowballed into an avalanche. And he then, said that he knew he had to kill her. And he tried to make it, as he put it, as painless and quick as possible. So he tried to, as he put it, I think it was snap her neck. But it's not like in the movies. And it wasn't working, and so he attempted to strangle her, and he had a number of attempts to strangle her, which were unsuccessful," the doctor said.

Day 12: Autism expert believes killer faked alter ego named Zero

The punishment phase of the Tanner Horner trial continued Monday as the defense presented testimony regarding Horner’s mental health and communication struggles. Witnesses included a childhood friend, a former teacher and a pastor, all of whom spoke to Horner’s history prior to the 2022 kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

The most extensive testimony came from Dr. Amy Fritz, a speech-language pathologist who evaluated Horner in jail to analyze how autism impacts his social communication. Dr. Fritz testified that Horner suffers from significant difficulties with empathy and social appropriateness, noting his evaluation was one of the worst she had ever conducted. She also discussed his use of an alter ego named ‘Zero,’ which she described as a tool he used to tell the story of the crime rather than a symptom of multiple personality disorder.

Under a rigorous cross-examination, Dr. Fritz made several key concessions to prosecutors. She admitted that the violence captured in the abduction video was ‘shocking’ and ‘horrific,’ noting it was entirely incongruent with the man she had interviewed. She clarified that she was not suggesting Horner’s language disabilities caused the crime, nor was she claiming he was unable to distinguish right from wrong. While she interpreted a suicide note written by Horner as a sign of remorse, she agreed with prosecutors that the letter contained untruthful explanations and showed he was not fully accepting blame.

Earlier in the proceedings, character witnesses described Horner as a devoted church musician and a hard-working student, though his record did include a previous disciplinary citation for fighting.

Day 11: Insights into Horner's autism diagnosis

A speech pathologist, identified as Beth, provided key testimony regarding Horner’s behavioral and social struggles. Having worked with him on pragmatic speech and behavior management 20 years ago, she described him as a child who struggled significantly with social cues, boundaries and changes to his routine.

Beth testified that Horner’s Asperger’s diagnosis made it difficult for him to adjust to the "out of the ordinary." She noted he had trouble identifying others' emotions and often could not differentiate between teasing and bullying.

Under intense questioning, Beth adamantly stated that Horner’s autism was not an excuse or a justification for the murder. However, she offered a pointed perspective, stating: "This young man should have never been in that truck by himself."

Earlier in the day, Horner's fifth-grade teacher also took the stand. She recalled him being newly diagnosed with autism and noted that he was a pleasant student who did not present major behavioral problems in her classroom.

The afternoon session featured Dr. Erin Bigler, a clinical neuropsychologist, who testified remotely. While he did not personally examine Horner, he was called by the defense to educate the jury on brain function.

Day 10: Defense focuses on childhood trauma and neurological health

The sentencing phase of the Tanner Horner trial entered its tenth day on Thursday, April 23, with the defense calling several witnesses to testify about Horner’s difficult upbringing and physical health in an effort to avoid a death sentence. The day began with a paternal aunt describing a family history plagued by drug abuse, specifically noting that Horner’s father was an addict who spent nearly 90% of his life in prison. While she detailed a childhood of "filth" and instability, prosecutors countered by highlighting that she had personally experienced similar hardships without ever turning to violence or crime.

The afternoon session pivoted to Horner’s educational history and his autism diagnosis. A retired school psychologist for Azle ISD testified that while Horner was bright enough to attend standard classes, his diagnosis required him to spend half the day in behavior improvement classes. She noted that while Horner struggled significantly with peer relationships and temper tantrums, school records from his three-year evaluation did not indicate a history of physical aggression.

Day 9: Horner's mother testifies

The morning began with testimony from John Edens, a psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University. Edens testified regarding developmental and personality disorders, detailing the clinical distinctions between the two for the jury.

Horner’s mother also took the stand, though her face was not shown on the court’s camera feed. She provided a candid look at her son’s upbringing, admitting to a history of substance abuse involving heroin, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

She testified that she was using "anything I could get my hands on" before realizing she was eight or nine weeks pregnant with Horner, at which point she said she attempted to stop.

The testimony turned emotional when the defense asked about the murder of the 7-year-old. "I’m so mad at him. I want to just tear his a-- up," she said through tears. "She was just a baby."

The defense also called Dottie, Horner’s great-aunt, who described Horner’s "rambunctious" childhood. She testified that Horner and his father lived with her mother intermittently and noted that Horner's father struggled with drug addiction and served time in jail.

Day 8: Audio Evidence of Athena Strand’s Final Moments Played for Jury

In the most harrowing day of the trial, jurors heard audio recorded inside Horner’s FedEx delivery van. The recording captured the child talking to Horner about her school and teacher before the situation turned violent. Several jurors wept as the room fell silent; Horner was observed looking away from the screen as the struggle began.

Day 7: Athena Strand’s Mother Testifies; DNA Evidence Linked to Tanner Horner

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother, testified about her final moments with her daughter, recalling a promise to see her that Friday for Christmas lights. Later, a Texas DPS forensic analyst testified that Horner’s DNA profile could not be excluded from samples collected in a sexual assault kit.

Day 6: Forensic Experts Detail DNA Evidence Found on Athena Strand’s Clothing

Forensic analysts testified that male DNA was detected on swabs from the child’s sexual assault kit and under her fingernails. While the defense questioned the precision of the DNA quantification, experts maintained that the presence of male DNA was significant.

Day 5: Medical Examiner Reveals Athena Strand’s Cause of Death; Jailhouse Letters Shown

Medical examiner Dr. Jessica Dwyer testified that Athena died from blunt force injuries, smothering, and strangulation, stating she believed the child suffered. The jury also reviewed letters Horner wrote in jail; one blamed a "mental breakdown," while another claimed an unidentified man forced him to commit the crime.

Day 4: Jury Hears Testimony Regarding Tanner Horner’s ‘Zero’ Alter Ego

Jurors watched video of investigators questioning Horner about the location of the body. In the footage, Horner spoke as an alter ego he called "Zero," claiming he found the situation "funny." A Texas Ranger testified that Horner’s physical demeanor would change significantly when he allegedly switched personalities.

Day 3: Interrogation Video Shows Tanner Horner Negotiating for Christmas Release

Additional body camera footage showed Horner asking investigators to let him out of jail for a month to spend Christmas with his family in exchange for the location of the victim's body.

Day 2: How Investigators Used ‘Zero’ Personality to Locate Athena Strand’s Body

Authorities testified that Horner initially led them to the wrong location. Investigators stated they were only able to locate the child after changing their interrogation tactics to address Horner directly as his alter ego, "Zero."

Day 1: Tanner Horner Pleads Guilty to Capital Murder of Athena Strand

The trial began with Horner’s unexpected guilty plea to capital murder. Prosecutors described Athena as a "warrior" who fought her attacker, while the defense pivoted immediately to the sentencing phase, focusing on Horner’s mental health history.

Tanner Horner Trial Daily Recaps

Athena Strand's Death

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

Athena Alert

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.