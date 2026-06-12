On The Border restaurant to close all corporate Texas locations on Friday

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The Brief On The Border will close all of its company-owned restaurants by the end of the day on Friday, June 12, as the parent company evaluates strategic options. Franchise-operated locations in California, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, and South Korea will not be affected and will remain open. The chain has not yet disclosed how many total restaurant locations or employees will be impacted by the sudden shutdowns.



On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will close all of its company-owned restaurants as the Tex-Mex chain evaluates options for the future of the brand.

Affected restaurant locations nationwide

What they're saying:

OTB Hospitality said in a statement that company-owned locations will cease operations by the end of the day on Friday, June 12, after what it described as a thorough review of the business.

"This decision follows a thorough evaluation of the business and was not made lightly," the company said. "We are currently evaluating the future of the On The Border brand and exploring a range of strategic options."

The company said its immediate focus is supporting employees affected by the closures and conducting an orderly shutdown of operations.

Which On The Border locations will stay open?

Dig deeper:

OTB Hospitality said franchise-operated restaurants in South Dakota, Florida, Nevada, California and South Korea will remain open.

The announcement comes about a year after Houston-based Pappas Restaurants acquired the Dallas-founded chain following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company has not announced how many locations will be affected by the closures.