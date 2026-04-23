LIVE | Tanner Horner Trial Day 10: Jury hears more testimony on Horner’s childhood, mental health

The Brief The state rested its case in the punishment phase for Tanner Horner after presenting graphic evidence of the final moments of 7-year-old Athena Strand’s life. The former delivery driver pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Athena Strand in 2022. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.



Jurors will return to a Tarrant County courtroom Thursday as they continue to weigh a death sentence for Tanner Horner.

Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. He admitted to abducting the girl while delivering a package to her Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022. The jury must now decide between the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Live Updates

11:40 a.m. Lunch break

Jurors took a break until 1 p.m. for lunch.

11 a.m. Medical physics expert

Dr. Aaron Specht, a Purdue University assistant professor in the School of Health Sciences. He specializes in medical physics and environmental exposure assessment. He testified about lead exposure and the equipment used to measure lead levels in a person's blood and bone.

He talked about examining Horner with a potable scanner sometime late last year at the Tarrant County jail.

"The test showed that he had been exposed to lead and it had accumulated in his bone to a degree of an exact measure of 12.1 micrograms lead per gram of bone mineral content," he testified. "His level was 24 times higher than that comparison group."

Dr. Specht testified that the total level of lead in Horner's body is higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers harmful.

Under cross-examination, he admitted that there's no indication that Horner was ever treated medically for lead exposure.

9:40 a.m. Tanner Horner's second cousin testifies

A woman who was identified as Horner's second cousin took the stand and testified about babysitting Horner when she was 10 years old, and he was an infant. She did so during summers until she was 12 years old.

She described Horner as a hyper toddler and said he threw extreme fits. She recalled having to hide change from him because he continuously tried to eat the coins.

She would be left alone with him for entire weekends as Horner's mom worked as a stripper. She said when she was 12, Horner's mom offered to pay her with either cash or weed for her babysitting services.

Under cross-examination, she admitted that she last saw Horner when he was just a toddler. She also confirmed to prosecutors that she's never killed, kidnapped, or sexually assaulted anyone.

9:15 a.m. Tanner Horner's aunt testifies

The first witness to testify on Thursday morning was Horner's aunt. She is his father's sister. She talked more about substance abuse among members of her family, including Horner's father.

She described Horner's father as a drug addict who spent about 90% of his life in prison. She said he molested her and lived in filth when he was not in prison.

Under cross-examination, the prosecutor said it sounded like her upbringing was rough. She agreed.

"And you never killed anybody?" the prosecutor asked.

"No, sir," she said.

"And you've never sexually assaulted or molested anybody, have you?" the attorney asked.

"No, sir," Horner's aunt admitted.

9 a.m. Judge order on audio and video

The judge explained that there might be times during Thursday's testimony when he would ask for the audio to be turned off or the video to be blurred.

Day 9 Recap: Horner's mother testifies

The morning began with testimony from John Edens, a psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University. Edens testified regarding developmental and personality disorders, detailing the clinical distinctions between the two for the jury.

Horner’s mother also took the stand, though her face was not shown on the court’s camera feed. She provided a candid look at her son’s upbringing, admitting to a history of substance abuse involving heroin, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

She testified that she was using "anything I could get my hands on" before realizing she was eight or nine weeks pregnant with Horner, at which point she said she attempted to stop.

The testimony turned emotional when the defense asked about the murder of the 7-year-old. "I’m so mad at him. I want to just tear his a-- up," she said through tears. "She was just a baby."

Following a midday recess, his mother testified that Horner struggled to interact with other children as a youth. She told the court that after rigorous testing at a specialized center, Horner was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

The defense also called Dottie, Horner’s great-aunt, who described Horner’s "rambunctious" childhood. She testified that Horner and his father lived with her mother intermittently and noted that Horner's father struggled with drug addiction and served time in jail.

Athena Strand Murder: Tanner Horner Trial Recap

Day 8: Audio Evidence of Athena Strand’s Final Moments Played for Jury

In the most harrowing day of the trial, jurors heard audio recorded inside Horner’s FedEx delivery van. The recording captured the child talking to Horner about her school and teacher before the situation turned violent. Several jurors wept as the room fell silent; Horner was observed looking away from the screen as the struggle began.

Day 7: Athena Strand’s Mother Testifies; DNA Evidence Linked to Tanner Horner

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother, testified about her final moments with her daughter, recalling a promise to see her that Friday for Christmas lights. Later, a Texas DPS forensic analyst testified that Horner’s DNA profile could not be excluded from samples collected in a sexual assault kit.

Day 6: Forensic Experts Detail DNA Evidence Found on Athena Strand’s Clothing

Forensic analysts testified that male DNA was detected on swabs from the child’s sexual assault kit and under her fingernails. While the defense questioned the precision of the DNA quantification, experts maintained that the presence of male DNA was significant.

Day 5: Medical Examiner Reveals Athena Strand’s Cause of Death; Jailhouse Letters Shown

Medical examiner Dr. Jessica Dwyer testified that Athena died from blunt force injuries, smothering, and strangulation, stating she believed the child suffered. The jury also reviewed letters Horner wrote in jail; one blamed a "mental breakdown," while another claimed an unidentified man forced him to commit the crime.

Day 4: Jury Hears Testimony Regarding Tanner Horner’s ‘Zero’ Alter Ego

Jurors watched video of investigators questioning Horner about the location of the body. In the footage, Horner spoke as an alter ego he called "Zero," claiming he found the situation "funny." A Texas Ranger testified that Horner’s physical demeanor would change significantly when he allegedly switched personalities.

Day 3: Interrogation Video Shows Tanner Horner Negotiating for Christmas Release

Additional body camera footage showed Horner asking investigators to let him out of jail for a month to spend Christmas with his family in exchange for the location of the victim's body.

Day 2: How Investigators Used ‘Zero’ Personality to Locate Athena Strand’s Body

Authorities testified that Horner initially led them to the wrong location. Investigators stated they were only able to locate the child after changing their interrogation tactics to address Horner directly as his alter ego, "Zero."

Day 1: Tanner Horner Pleads Guilty to Capital Murder of Athena Strand

The trial began with Horner’s unexpected guilty plea to capital murder. Prosecutors described Athena as a "warrior" who fought her attacker, while the defense pivoted immediately to the sentencing phase, focusing on Horner’s mental health history.

Tanner Horner Trial Daily Recaps

Athena Strand's Death

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

Athena Alert

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.