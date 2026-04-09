LIVE Tanner Horner Trial Day 3: Prosecution lays out case against Athena Strand's killer

The Brief Testimony continues on Thursday in the punishment phase for Tanner Horner. The former delivery driver pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Athena Strand in 2022. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.



Prosecutors in the trial of Tanner Horner are expected to continue to play body camera video from the night 7-year-old Athena Strand was found dead.

Horner, a former delivery driver, took Strand into his van and strangled her while delivering a package to her home on Nov. 30, 2022.

On the first day of the trial, Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. In the punishment phase, the jury will decide if Horner will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

FOX 4 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial on this page.

Live Updates

10:15 a.m. Dec. 7 interview

Jurors began watching video of Ranger Espinoza meeting with Horner on Dec. 7, 2022 after Horner asked to talk to him again.

Horner asked the investigator to let him out of jail for a month so that he could spend Christmas with his family. He promised to tell the investigators everything if they agreed.

"Did you know what you did was wrong?" Espinoza asked him.

"Of course," Horner said. "I haven't been on that medicine for five days, and it's starting to wear off. I've actually been crying. Do you know what it's like, not being able to cry for months and months and months?"

"Tanner, are you remorseful for what you did?" Espinoza asked him.

"I'm a father. I took a…" Horner said before getting emotional. "All I want is to spend one last Christmas with my son, and I'll tell you everything."

9:56 a.m. Morning break

The court took a 10-minute recess.

9:28 a.m. Kidnapping

Body camera video showed investigators asking Horner more questions about what happened in Athena's driveway.

"Did she tell you she didn't want to go with you?" they asked.

"Of course," Horner replied.

"What'd you tell her," they asked.

"We're going on a ride," Horner said.

"She didn't try to fight you when you told her we're going on a ride?" the investigators asked.

Horner said no and mumbled something about questions that Athena asked him. He said he continued to tell her they were going on a ride.

9:20 a.m. Athena Strand's clothes

Jurors watched more body camera video of investigators questioning Horner about what happened to Athena's clothes. Speaking as his alter ego named Zero, Horner said he dumped the clothes along the highway because he thought it was funny.

Ranger Espinoza later testified that Horner told him Athena's panties were still on her body. He said he knew that was untrue because he'd seen her nude body.

Espinoza said Horner finally admitted that he had taken Athena's pants, and that they were in a backpack in the trash at his house. Investigators did find some of Athena's clothes at his house.

The prosecutor asked the Texas Ranger if there was any truth to the claim that Athena's clothes were thrown on the highway, and he said no.

"Based on the course of this investigation, I knew that was a lie," Espinoza testified.

9:10 a.m. Ranger Espinoza's testimony continues

The trial on Thursday morning began with more testimony from Texas Ranger Job Espinoza, the lead investigator who interrogated Horner and was with him when Athena's body was located in the Trinity River at Bobo's Crossing.

"At this point, other than telling you where Athena was located, is there anything else truthful that Tanner Horner has told you," the prosecutor asked.

"No sir," Espinoza replied.

"Up until this point, how many different versions has Tanner Horner told you of how things went down at Athena's residence," the prosecutor asked.

"He's given me numerous different versions of how the events of that day transpired," Espinoza said.

Tanner Horner Trial Daily Recap

On Wednesday, jurors watched hours of interrogation video. In it, Horner revealed his violent alter ego, who he called Zero.

The video showed Horner leading authorities to the wrong location of where he said he left Athena's body. It wasn't until investigators changed their tactics and started addressing Horner directly as Zero that they were finally able to find Athena's body.

Athena Strand’s Death

The backstory:

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Package meant for Athena Strand

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

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Athena Alert

Athena Strand (Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy)

The Impact:

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.