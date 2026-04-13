Tanner Horner Trial Day 5: Jurors shown letter killer wrote to Athena Strand's family

The Brief Testimony continues on Monday in the punishment phase for Tanner Horner. The former delivery driver pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Athena Strand in 2022. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.



The punishment phase in the trial of Tanner Horner enters its second week Monday, as a jury decides whether the former delivery driver will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Horner pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He admitted to kidnapping 7-year-old Athena Strand while delivering a package to her home on Nov. 30, 2022, and later strangling her.

FOX 4 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial on FOX LOCAL.

Live Updates

12:10 p.m. Lunch break

The trial went on break for lunch until 1:05 p.m.

10:40 a.m. Medical examiner testifies

Dr. Jessica Dwyer took the stand. She was the medical examiner who ruled that Athena died as the result of blunt force injuries with smothering and strangulation.

Dr. Dwyer testified about collecting DNA evidence from fingernail clippings and a sexual activity kit before performing an autopsy on the body.

She described injuries to Athena's head, face, neck, chest, and back. She said there was evidence of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma consistent with multiple blows. Athena did not appear to have any sexual trauma, the ME said.

Dr. Dwyer also noted a zigzag or tread-like pattern in the injuries on Athena's face and chest.

9:45 a.m. FBI investigator testifies

FBI Agent David Rogers took the stand. He was part of the team that searched Horner's van, as well as the scene where Athena's body was found. He testified about efforts to recover her body from the water and then photograph evidence.

9:10 a.m. Suicide letters

Jurors were shown letters that Horner allegedly wrote to law enforcement, Athena's family, and his own family before a suicide attempt in jail in 2023.

"To Athena's family. I wanted to start by saying how sorry I am about Athena. The entire time I've known my legal counsel, they continued to tell me how. I don't need to apologize, didn't apologize, and the trial? And frankly, I can't hold it in any longer. I can't tell you how many countless nights I've stayed awake, unable to sleep. I pray for you. For all of you. So many were affected by my breakdown. Not just your family, but my own as well. You'll never get to see your baby girl grow up. And I'm sorry," the letter to Athena's family said.

Tanner Horner Trial Week 2 Expectations

On Monday morning, the jury is expected to hear testimony from a Wise County crime scene investigator. The testimony could detail several handwritten letters Horner wrote while in jail before a suicide attempt in 2023.

Experts suggest the focus of the trial will now shift from Horner’s actions to his background and mental state. During the punishment phase, Horner’s mental health is expected to be a central point of discussion.

Tanner Horner Trial Week 1 Recap

The first week of the punishment phase was dominated by hours of police body camera and interrogation footage. On Thursday, jurors watched video of investigators questioning Horner about the location of the girl's body. Horner, speaking as his alter ego, said he dumped the child's clothes along the highway because he "thought it was funny."

Horner previously told police he did not kill Strand, instead blaming an alter ego he called "Zero." A sergeant with the Texas Rangers testified that he obtained more information about the crime by questioning "Zero" directly. The sergeant noted that Horner would roll his eyes back before switching personalities, displaying a marked change in his physical demeanor.

The jury was also shown photos of Horner’s residence and the locations where the clothing was recovered. In another interview shown to the court, Horner asked investigators to release him from jail for one month so he could spend Christmas with his family, promising to "tell everything" if they agreed.

Athena Strand’s Death

The backstory:

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Package meant for Athena Strand

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

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Athena Alert

Athena Strand (Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy)

The Impact:

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.