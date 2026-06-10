Influencer Jake Lang arrested again in North Texas on terroristic threat charge, held on $1M bond

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The Brief Jake Lang was arrested in North Texas on a terroristic threat charge and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to jail records. The arrest came hours after he was spotted outside the Collin County Courthouse during protests related to the Austin Metcalf case. This marks Lang's second arrest in North Texas in just over a week.



Jake Lang was arrested in North Texas for the second time this week on suspicion of making a terroristic threat, according to jail records.

Jake Lang arrested in North Texas on terroristic threat charge

What we know:

31-year-old Edward Jacob Lang, who also goes by Jake Lang, was arrested after dining at Pizzeria Testa around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Church Street in Frisco, according to arrest documents.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail Tuesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Jail records list the charge as a terroristic threat involving allegations that the conduct disrupted or impaired public services and caused public fear, and may involve threats of serious bodily injury or attempts to influence government operations.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the terroristic threat charge, including the specific nature of the alleged conduct.

Lang spotted outside Karmelo Anthony trial before arrest

The other side:

FOX 4 crews previously spotted Lang outside the Collin County Courthouse earlier that day, where protesters had gathered outside proceedings related to the Karmelo Anthony trial in connection with the death of Austin Metcalf.

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Prior trespassing arrests involving Jake Lang in Frisco

Local perspective:

Lang was arrested June 2, 2026, on an active criminal trespass warrant stemming from an alleged incident in April 2025.

According to an affidavit, investigators received an online tip about a video posted to X that appeared to show Lang inside Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, the site of a fatal stabbing during a high school track meet on April 2, 2025.

In the video, Lang can be heard saying he broke into the stadium and needed to leave before police arrived. He also admitted to climbing a fence to enter the facility, according to the affidavit.

Police said the warrant was related to an alleged trespassing incident at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center in Frisco. Lang was booked into the Collin County Jail on June 2 and was later released.

Who is Jake Lang?

Dig deeper:

Lang, whose legal name is Edward Jacob Lang, was charged earlier this year in Ramsey County, Minnesota, with first-degree property damage. Prosecutors allege he damaged a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, advocacy group Common Defense commissioned the sculpture for $6,250 and obtained a permit to display it on Capitol grounds.

Lang was previously arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was later convicted on multiple charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, and served time in federal prison before receiving a presidential pardon, according to court records and prior reporting.

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Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Witnesses said the confrontation between two teens began during a regional track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony, a student at Centennial High School, was seated under the Memorial High School team tent when Metcalf, a Memorial student, reportedly told him to leave. Investigators said there was no evidence the two knew each other before the incident.

An arrest report states Anthony was later located by a school resource officer after witnesses identified him. Officers ordered him to keep his hands raised, according to the report.

"I was protecting myself," Anthony said, according to the officer’s statement. He also said, "He put his hands on me."

The report states Anthony later said, "I’m not alleged. I did it," after officers referred to him as the alleged suspect.

He also asked officers whether the victim would be okay and whether the incident could be considered self-defense, according to the report.

In the days after the stabbing, the case gained widespread attention on social media. Anthony was initially held on a $1 million bond, which was later reduced to $250,000 by a judge, who cited his lack of a prior criminal record. His family later held a news conference calling for reduced public tension around the case.