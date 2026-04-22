Tanner Horner Trial Day 9: Tanner Horner's mother testifies for his defense

The Brief The state rested its case in the punishment phase for Tanner Horner after presenting graphic evidence of the final moments of 7-year-old Athena Strand’s life. The sentencing trial paused Friday, but court hearings will resume Wednesday morning. The former delivery driver pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Athena Strand in 2022. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.



The sentencing phase for Tanner Horner resumed on Wednesday as his defense attorneys began calling expert witnesses in an effort to spare his life.

Horner has pleaded guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Horner admitted to abducting the child while delivering a package to her Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

The jury must now determine if Horner will be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Live Updates

11:15 a.m. Horner's mother testifies

The mother of Tanner Horner took the stand to answer questions about her son's childhood and personality. She asked for her face not to be shown on camera.

9:10 a.m. Psychologist testifies

John Edens, a psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, testified about his experience with development disorders and personality disorders, including the differences between the two.

He also talked about his research and work with prison systems to identify the risk factors for violent behaviors among the incarcerated.

What's next in Tanner Horner Trial

What we know:

After a two-day break, the defense will present its evidence.

During opening statements, defense counsel indicated they would present testimony regarding Horner’s diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (formerly referred to as Asperger’s syndrome) and other mental illnesses. They also intend to introduce evidence of fetal alcohol exposure and childhood lead exposure as mitigating factors.

State rests after graphic testimony

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after presenting harrowing evidence of the child's final moments. Since the trial paused, Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, announced the launch of a nonprofit, "Athena Strand’s Army by Mommy," aimed at advocate for nationwide changes to Amber Alert requirements.

Athena Strand Murder: Tanner Horner Trial Recap

Day 8: Audio Evidence of Athena Strand’s Final Moments Played for Jury

In the most harrowing day of the trial, jurors heard audio recorded inside Horner’s FedEx delivery van. The recording captured the child talking to Horner about her school and teacher before the situation turned violent. Several jurors wept as the room fell silent; Horner was observed looking away from the screen as the struggle began.

Day 7: Athena Strand’s Mother Testifies; DNA Evidence Linked to Tanner Horner

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother, testified about her final moments with her daughter, recalling a promise to see her that Friday for Christmas lights. Later, a Texas DPS forensic analyst testified that Horner’s DNA profile could not be excluded from samples collected in a sexual assault kit.

Day 6: Forensic Experts Detail DNA Evidence Found on Athena Strand’s Clothing

Forensic analysts testified that male DNA was detected on swabs from the child’s sexual assault kit and under her fingernails. While the defense questioned the precision of the DNA quantification, experts maintained that the presence of male DNA was significant.

Day 5: Medical Examiner Reveals Athena Strand’s Cause of Death; Jailhouse Letters Shown

Medical examiner Dr. Jessica Dwyer testified that Athena died from blunt force injuries, smothering, and strangulation, stating she believed the child suffered. The jury also reviewed letters Horner wrote in jail; one blamed a "mental breakdown," while another claimed an unidentified man forced him to commit the crime.

Day 4: Jury Hears Testimony Regarding Tanner Horner’s ‘Zero’ Alter Ego

Jurors watched video of investigators questioning Horner about the location of the body. In the footage, Horner spoke as an alter ego he called "Zero," claiming he found the situation "funny." A Texas Ranger testified that Horner’s physical demeanor would change significantly when he allegedly switched personalities.

Day 3: Interrogation Video Shows Tanner Horner Negotiating for Christmas Release

Additional body camera footage showed Horner asking investigators to let him out of jail for a month to spend Christmas with his family in exchange for the location of the victim's body.

Day 2: How Investigators Used ‘Zero’ Personality to Locate Athena Strand’s Body

Authorities testified that Horner initially led them to the wrong location. Investigators stated they were only able to locate the child after changing their interrogation tactics to address Horner directly as his alter ego, "Zero."

Day 1: Tanner Horner Pleads Guilty to Capital Murder of Athena Strand

The trial began with Horner’s unexpected guilty plea to capital murder. Prosecutors described Athena as a "warrior" who fought her attacker, while the defense pivoted immediately to the sentencing phase, focusing on Horner’s mental health history.

Tanner Horner Trial Daily Recaps

Athena Strand's Death

The backstory:

Horner was charged with capital murder for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her family’s Wise County home on Nov. 30, 2022.

A contract delivery driver working for FedEx at the time, Horner was delivering what was meant to be a Christmas present for the young girl.

Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with his van while delivering a package to her home. She reportedly survived, but Horner told authorities he panicked and kidnapped her, later strangling her to death.

Athena was reported missing, and eventually an Amber Alert was issued, leading to 72 hours of searching. She was found dead in Boyd, Texas, not far from her family's home.

Athena Alert

Big picture view:

After Athena Strand's case, Texas Legislators passed a new bill that created a version of an Amber Alert known as the ‘Athena Alert.’

The new law allows authorities to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child that doesn’t have to meet all of the initial criteria.

Under the Athena Alert law, an Amber Alert can still go out even though authorities haven’t confirmed a missing child was kidnapped.

The alert would be able to be sent out to a 100-mile area around the disappearance and adjacent counties.

DPS emphasizes that this is not a new type of alert. All alert messages will still be referenced as an Amber Alert.