LIVE | Karmelo Anthony Trial: Jurors watch stabbing video following opening statements

The Brief Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Frisco ISD student Karmelo Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a 2025 track meet. A 12-person jury was finalized Wednesday with no Black members after State District Judge John Roach Jr. overruled a defense challenge regarding three Black female educators struck by the prosecution. The high-profile proceedings have drawn crowds of demonstrators and intense public scrutiny to the Collin County courthouse, where cameras have been banned to ensure an orderly trial.



Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of a Frisco ISD student accused of fatally stabbing another student at a track meet.

Karmelo Anthony, 18, faces a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Police said Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument over seating in the stadium stands on April 2, 2025, which escalated when Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife.

The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks. If convicted, Anthony faces a maximum sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Live Updates: Karmelo Anthony Trial

11:45 a.m. Lunch break

Court was dismissed for a 45-minute lunch break.

Outside the courthouse, protestors on both sides of the case seemed to be getting rowdy. A Collin County constable gave them a warning.

11:20 a.m. Surveillance video

Jurors were shown grainy surveillance video of the attack. It's from a camera across the field. Software allows the shot to be zoomed in, but it becomes grainy.

The video shows a person who the state said is Anthony entering the tent from behind. A few minutes later, there are quick movements. Prosecutors said that was Metcalf pushing Anthony, trying to get him out of the tent.

A few seconds later, Anthony exits the tent after stabbing Metcalf. Anthony runs off with other students following him, pointing him out to others. A coach eventually stops him.

Still images show Anthony in handcuffs being escorted away by two police officers. He's wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

A giant TV screen was rolled in front of the jury so they could see the grainy surveillance video up close.

Frisco ISD provided a total of five camera angles from the stadium.

10:05 a.m. First witness

The first witness to take the stand was Mark Porter, a forensic video analyst who handled the surveillance video from the track meet. Jurors will watch that video.

10 a.m. Defense's opening statements

"There's been a lot of noise around this case," said Defense Attorney Mike Howard. "A lot of completely false information."

Howard told jurors that evidence would show Anthony is a son, a brother, he's a friend, a boyfriend, an athlete, and an "A" student who graduated with a 3.7 GPA while holding down two jobs.

The defense attorney said there are differing accounts of what was said in the moments leading up to the fatal incident.

Howard claims there was no dispute. Anthony stayed seated the whole time as Metcalf came up to his right shoulder and Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, stood in front of him. According to the defense attorney, Anthony put his hand in his bag as Metcalf made the first contact. Anthony made the split second decision to act as the group was "turning on him."

"He reacts in a split second of fear and chaos," Howard said.

Anthony didn't threaten to hurt anyone else and tossed the knife near the tent. He did not try to hide it. He was defending himself, the defense said.

Howard said once all the evidence is presented, jurors will have to ask themselves if the government has ruled out all reasonable doubt, including that Anthony acted in self-defense.

9:30 a.m. Prosecutor's opening statements

Collin County District Attorney Bill Wirsyke began opening statements on behalf of the state.

He talked about the evidence in this trial and said Anthony provoked another young man he didn't know into touching him.

He said Anthony used a hidden knife, opened in his hand, plunged into Metcalf's chest causing his death, and then ran away.

Wirskye called it an "unjustified murder."

"This case has nothing to do with race. This case is not self-defense," he said.

The DA said that when Metclaf finally "pushed and shoved," Anthony carried out his "sneak attack."

9 a.m. Tight security

Security is extremely tight inside the courtroom. There is only one door at the courthouse funneling people inside. Inside the courthouse, there are approximately two dozen armed security guards and sheriff's deputies assigned to this case.

Only 27 members of the public got seats inside the courtroom. There are another 100 lined up outside the courtroom, hoping to get a seat at some point today, if one opens up.

Everyone entering the courtroom must go through another security checkpoint. Anyone who leaves the courtroom will not be allowed back inside until there is a break. The judge said there would be two breaks and a lunch break today.

The prosecution and defense each get 15 seats to give out. Most were given to family members. Metcalf's parents are seated in the second row, on the prosecution's side. Members of Anthony's family are seated in the first row on the defense side.

Anthony is in the courtroom wearing a grey suit.

8 a.m. Testimony will begin soon

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. CST. FOX 4 reporters are inside the courtroom and will provide updates as soon as opening statements begin. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

Wednesday Recap: No Black jurors selected; defense raises racial challenge

What we know:

A 12-person jury with six alternates was finalized Wednesday afternoon in a Collin County courtroom. The selection process resulted in a panel of 11 women and seven men. There are no Black jurors.

The final phase of jury selection grew tense when defense attorneys lodged a formal objection during the second round of strikes. The defense argued that the state improperly struck down three potential Black female jurors who were "similarly situated" to a white female juror allowed to remain on the panel.

Prosecutors strongly denied that race played a factor. Assistant District Attorney Dewey Mitchell clarified that all three women were struck because they listed their occupations as educators. Because the fatal incident occurred at a school-sponsored athletic function involving school-aged children, prosecutors seemingly did not want traditional educators on the panel.

State District Judge John Roach Jr. ultimately sided with the prosecution, allowing the strikes to stand. While one educator was successfully seated on the 12-person jury, she is an esthetician at a trade school and does not work with high school-aged children.

Continued Coverage

Self-Defense vs. Guilt

Dig deeper:

Earlier Wednesday, both sides were given one hour and 45 minutes to question potential jurors.

The Prosecution: Assistant DA Mitchell pressed the pool on whether they could listen to the evidence with an open mind and follow the law to render a verdict, even when dealing with a young defendant. The questioning took an unusual turn when Mitchell asked if race could affect anyone's ability to determine guilt. After a handful of people admitted it could, Mitchell noted that in his entire career, he had never had to have such an explicit conversation about race with a jury panel. One Frisco ISD educator in the pool was excused after stating the case "hit too close to home."

The Defense: Howard, the defense attorney, immediately signaled that the entire trial would pivot on whether Anthony had the legal right to defend himself. Howard, who referred to his client by his nickname "Melo," questioned the pool on whether they would penalize Anthony if he exercised his right not to testify. He also gauged their feelings on prison sentencing, noting the minimum threshold for a murder conviction is five years.

No Cameras Allowed

Collin County Courtroom

Big picture view:

The case has received widespread attention. Fueled in large part by online speculation and misinformation, the proceedings have become heavily racially charged. For months, the case has played out in the court of public opinion, prompting demonstrators from both sides to gather outside the courthouse Monday morning.

To keep the proceedings orderly and minimize outside influence, court officials have banned cameras inside the courtroom and will restrict electronic devices once testimony begins.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Witnesses reported that the physical confrontation between the two teens began during a regional track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony, a student at Centennial High School, was sitting under the Memorial High School team tent. Metcalf, a Memorial student, reportedly told him to leave. Investigators found no evidence that the two young men knew each other prior to the incident.

An arrest report detailed Anthony’s interactions with law enforcement in the moments following the stabbing. According to the document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who located Anthony on the north end of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the officer noted in the report. The suspect also stated, "He put his hands on me."

After the officer mentioned to colleagues that he had the "alleged suspect" in custody, Anthony interjected: "I’m not alleged. I did it."

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony continued as officers escorted him out of the stadium in handcuffs. The report states that Anthony later asked officers if the victim was going to be okay and "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

In the days following the stabbing, the case exploded across social media platforms. Anthony maintained his self-defense claim from jail, where he was initially held on a $1 million bond. Twelve days after his arrest, a judge reduced the bond to $250,000, citing his lack of a prior criminal record.

Three days later, Anthony's family held a press conference urging the public to lower the emotional temperature surrounding the case.

"I don't know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial," said Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes.

Public attention intensified further when Metcalf's father attended the family's press conference. He was ultimately escorted out by police after organizers stated he was not invited to the event.