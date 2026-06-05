Collin County man arrested after making threats towards Trump

The Brief An Allen resident was arrested after allegedly making threats towards President Donald Trump. 56-year-old Ronnie "Chip" Austin, Jr. was charged in a criminal complaint of making threats against Trump on June 4. Austin, Jr.'s arrest is part of an operation by the Department of Justice to "protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime."



Threats against President Donald Trump led to the arrest of a Collin County resident this week.

What we know:

56-year-old Allen resident Ronnie "Chip" Austin, Jr. was arrested on June 4 and charged in a criminal complaint with making threats against President Donald Trump.

Austin, Jr. is said to have transmitted the threats in interstate commerce. He appeared before a judge on June 5 and was charged in the Eastern District of Texas.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice to "repel the invasion of illegal immigration, to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and to protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime," according to a press release.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp.

What we don't know:

The nature of the threat towards President Trump is unclear.