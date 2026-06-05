Arrest made in Arlington shooting investigation from March

The Brief Arlington Police have arrested 20-year-old Aleq Holmes in connection to a March 2026 shooting at a convenience store. The shooting left 20-year-old Malachi Hayes dead. Investigators said Hayes and Holmes may have been involved in an illegal firearm exchange prior to the shooting. Holmes had been charged with capital murder, and police said more arrests are possible.



The Arlington Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in connection to a March shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Arrest made in Arlington homicide investigation

Aleq Holmes, 20

What we know:

Arlington Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Aleq Holmes on Friday,

He has been charged with capital murder in connection to the March 20 shooting death of 20-year-old Malachi Hayes.

Holmes was arrested in Grand Prairie without incident on June 4.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred on March 26 when officers responded to a call at a convenience store in the 2100 block of E. Abram Street.

Police found Hayes in the parking lot unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police determined through an investigation that Hayes and Holmes possibly engaged in a firearm transaction when the shooting occurred.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.