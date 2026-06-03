Gruesome Texas pregnancy murder subject of new Netflix documentary

The Brief Netflix will premiere a documentary about a horrific murder in Texas on June 12. "Maternal Instinct" tells the story of Taylor Parker, who killed a woman in 2020 and stole her unborn daughter. Parker is awaiting execution.



A Netflix documentary premiering next week revisits a gruesome East Texas murder case that landed a woman on death row.

What we know:

"Maternal Instinct" tells the story of 34-year-old Taylor Parker, who killed 21-year-old Reagan Hancock in New Boston in 2020 and stole her unborn baby. She was later stopped by a state trooper who found her covered in blood with the dead baby in her arms.

Doctors at a hospital who examined Parker found no evidence of childbirth after she claimed to have had the baby on the side of the road.

Parker was convicted in 2022.

The mugshot of Taylor Parker (left) and a post for the Netflix documentary (right). (Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Netflix / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

In the description of the documentary that streams June 12, Netflix said Parker fooled her boyfriend at the time into believing she was pregnant with his child.

"Their relationship appeared perfect, and within months, she was pregnant, proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media," Netflix wrote on Tudum. "As her due date approached, however, questions around her pregnancy mounted, and her family, her devoted partner, and her wider community began to voice their doubts."

What's next:

The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to hear Parker’s appeal. She is awaiting execution.