Trackdown: Help find Billy Oudems' killer

A challenging case comes to Trackdown this week with the murder of a 65-year-old man sitting in a car.

The clue for the public isn’t about what is seen but about what is heard.

It happened on Aug. 25 around 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Swanson Street in South Dallas.

"Two gentlemen were sitting in a car parked in front of this residence. The suspect vehicle that we have video of is very distinctive. It's a loud, black sedan," explained Dallas Police Homicide Det. Marc Bird. "It circled the block, parked behind the vehicle with my two victims and ended up getting out with two gentlemen. And then they opened fire on the vehicle."

One man lost his life.

"Mr. Billy Oudems, he was 65 years old. He stayed in this area, was just visiting one of his friends, as far as we know. We have no connection to the suspects or anything at this time. We just have the very distinct vehicle that was passing by," Bird said. "The vehicle is a dark sedan, newer model. Nothing very stands out on it other than possibly the catalytic converter has been taken off of it. It's very loud. Inside the video, at the end of the street, you can hear once it starts revving. It is extremely loud."

Featured article

Detectives say the exhaust note makes a very distinctive, loud "V8" sound.

"So if it lives in any neighborhood. somebody's going to know it from the noise?" asked FOX 4 Reporter Shaun Rabb.

"Absolutely," Bird said. "If anybody has even seen the car in the area, has a license plate, knows who drives it, who hangs around it, please let me know. Reach out to me."

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Det. Marc Bird at (214) 671-3677 or marc.bird@dallaspolice.gov.