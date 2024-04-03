Southlake teacher arrested after being found with Adderall pills that weren't prescribed to him, police say

A Southlake Carroll High School teacher was arrested after being found with bottles of Adderall pills that weren’t prescribed to him while at school.

Kristopher Connett faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said this happened March 22. A Southlake school resource officer (SRO) was contacted about "several" pill bottles found in a teacher’s backpack during a routine K-9 sweep of the campus.

The SRO started an investigation. The officer believed it was Adderall in the bottles, and that was confirmed by a pharmacist. Police said fentanyl is not suspected to be involved in this case.

The names and prescriptions on the bottles were not for Connett, according to police. He was arrested and taken to the Keller Jail.

The pills are being tested to confirm they are Adderall.