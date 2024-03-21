Trackdown: Help find Darrion Hurst's killer

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas homicide detectives have asked to revisit the murder of Darrion Hurst almost one year ago.

Police have gotten some calls, but no good clues have come.

Surveillance video shows Hurst never had a chance to defend himself.

The lead detective and Hurst’s mother hope someone can help solve this case.

This happened back on March 15, 2023, at the Circle M food store at N. St. Augustine Road and Scyene Road.

"Hurst was hanging out here at the convenience store. He was talking to a friend of his, when the unknown suspect walked around the corner, walked up to him, and it appears he doesn't even say anything to Darrion, fires a couple of shots, and flees on foot," Dallas PD Det. Jacob White said.

Police believe anyone who knows the suspect will recognize him from the video.

Investigators said Hurst wasn’t do anything that would have caused this to happen.

"It looks like he was just hanging out, talking to a friend when this occurred," Det. White said.

Hurst’s mother, Serita Roberts, said he was a loving father, loving brother, and a good person who had a great heart and loved all people.

"It's had a serious impact on not just us as a family, it's had an impact on the kids as well," Roberts said of the impact Hurst’s death has had on her family. "Lifestyle change, for sure. You know, trying to become functional with your everyday lifestyle and the different changes that have taken place."

She is hoping someone will come forward with information to help police find the person who killed her son.

"I need someone to go ahead and talk up," she said. "If you can just go ahead and let Detective White know. Step up, step in place, do what you know the right thing is to do."

Anyone with information can call Det. White at 214-283-4825 or email jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.