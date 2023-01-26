Body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

article

A police officer found a man shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas.

The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday.

He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s aquatic center.

Dallas police officer, capital murder suspect injured in apartment complex shootout

The man was dead inside the vehicle. It’s not clear how long he’d been there.

Dallas police don’t yet have a suspect or know the motive for the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.