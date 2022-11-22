Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say

Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend.

Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop in the early morning of Nov. 7.

The suspects were inside the shop for less than three minutes, but owners say the suspects made off with $30,000 worth of equipment.

"It makes me feel violated honestly," said Kati Ambriz, from Good Pain Artworks Tattoo & Piercing Shop.

The store was opened by Ambriz's father just last month.

"Oh, this was his dream," she said.

After decades of tattooing on the side at his home while still working a full-time job, Ambriz's father was finally able to tattoo full-time.

"I don’t understand how people can, you know, even think about doing something like this to a small business — and other small businesses," she said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crash during police chase from Garland to Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

Now Garland police say businesses throughout at least eight North Texas cities, including Mesquite, Arlington, Pantego, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Dallas, Duncanville, and Garland, are connected to the burglary and a deadly police chase from Saturday night.

"The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle did not stop, it evaded," said Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department.

On Saturday night, Garland police started chasing a white Tahoe believed to be used in the burglaries.

The chase ended on Greenville Avenue in Dallas when the Tahoe lost control and flipped onto its side.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of them, a 16-year-old, died.

18-year-old Joey Jarvis of Dallas was allegedly driving the Tahoe. He is charged with murder for causing the crash.

Joey Jarvis

Bernabe Giles, a passenger from Garland, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Bernabe Giles

Garland police say the other people could be charged as well.

"We're trying to piece everything together. There may be additional charges to come, yes," Maldonado said.

Officer found 5 firearms, including three AR-15 pistols and two handguns inside the vehicle, according to Garland police.

"Property crimes are one thing. Property involving weapons, that’s something else. So they were using weapons during these offenses," Maldonado said.

A different vehicle was used in the burglary at the Good Pain Artworks Tattoo & Piercing Shop, but Grand Prairie police confirm to FOX 4 that Jarvis is considered a person of interest.

"They're just basically loading everything that they took," Ambriz said.

She hopes police in Grand Prairie can find enough evidence for its person of interest to be charged.

"You have to work hard for your things. You don't just get to take it," Ambriz said.

Garland police have not yet released information on how they connected the burglaries together.

FOX 4 has requested arrest warrant affidavits to hopefully learn more info.

Police ask any additional burglarized businesses that think there might be a connection to follow up with their local police.