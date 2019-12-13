Suspects indicted for former NBA player Andre Emmett's murder

article

Two men suspected of killing former NBA player Andre Emmett were indicted on capital murder charges.

Dallas police said 32-year-old Keith Johnson and 29-year-old Michael Lucky robbed and then shot Emmett outside of his home in Old East Dallas in September. His Ring home video camera captured the crime.

The accused killers did not know the former Carter High School and Texas Tech basketball star, police said.

At the time of their arrest, Johnson was in jail on unrelated charges. Lucky surrendered to the police.

