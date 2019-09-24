Video released shows moments before former pro-basketball player Andre Emmett’s murder

The Dallas Police Department has released surveillance footage showing the moments before pro-basketball player Andre Emmett was killed.

The former NBA player was shot and killed early Monday morning in Old East Dallas.

In one angle of the surveillance video, a group of men can be heard yelling at Emmett before he is seen running down the street. A man then appears to point and fire a gun.

From another angle, a group of men can be seen approaching Emmett as he's sitting inside his Range Rover at his Old East Dallas home.

The video shows a struggle before Emmett gets out of the car and is seen running away before getting shot in the back.

After the shooting, a witness says two people got into a Chrysler 300 and sped off.

Emmett was a father of two. He graduated from Carter High, played for the NBA and most recently played for the BIG3 League.

