Former pro-basketball player Andre Emmett murdered in Old East Dallas

A former pro- basketball player was murdered overnight on Monday near his Dallas home.

Police say 37-year-old Andre Emmett was shot running away from two men early Monday morning in Old East Dallas.

The Carter High grad was a star at Texas Tech, and he played professionally in the NBA, overseas and most recently in the BIG3 league.

In what was likely his last TV interview, Andre Emmett was excited and hyped after his BIG3 basketball league team's victory in Dallas last August.

"Feels great man. My family. My babies. My homies. The whole city,” he said in the interview. “It was awesome. I've just been grinding every week."

Emmett’s family and friends are now in shock in the wake of his murder.

A passerby discovered Emmett's body before down in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue near where his mother lived in a home Emmett owned.

Police say Emmett was approached by two suspects as he sat in his vehicle. Witnesses told police the suspects pulled a gun, and Emmett was shot trying to run from the two suspects. Investigators say the two fled the area in a white Chrysler 300.

"Basketball was a vehicle that he used to do the things he wanted to do for the community,” said Karen Oliver Thomas, Emmett’s aunt. “This community as a whole has lost a great person."

The former Dallas Carter High School star was 37 years old. He'd played briefly in the NBA as a shooting guard and small forward with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. But he is perhaps best known as a star player under Bobby Knight for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Emmett’s family shared photos of his recent charitable work on the college campus with his foundation, Dreams Really Exist, or the acronym for his nickname DRE.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.